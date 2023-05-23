Amtrak’s Acela menu gets upgrade from James Beard restaurateur

Chilled sesame noodles are part of a premium menu created by Stephen Starr for Amtrak's first-class passengers. (Courtesy Amtrak) (Courtesy Amtrak)

Amtrak has partnered with James Beard Award winning restaurateur Stephen Starr for a new, premium menu for Acela first-class passengers.

Starr’s restaurants in D.C. include Le Diplomate and St. Anselm, a finalist in two categories in the upcoming Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington 2023 RAMMY Awards. Starr has also received James Beard Award honors, including Outstanding Restaurateur and Best New Restaurant for his Le Coucou in New York.

Starr has also earned Restaurateur of the Year honors from both Bon Appétit and Zagat.

STARR Restaurant Group has three dozen restaurants in Philadelphia, New York City, D.C. and Florida.

“I’ve worked on some really cool projects outside the walls of our restaurants, but the opportunity to collaborate on a premium dining menu for Amtrak’s Acela First Class might be my favorite project thus far,” said Starr. “I’ve always loved train travel and I’m a frequent Acela First Class customer on the Philly to NYC segment, as are many of our guests.”

The Acela First Class menu will have a rotating selection of STARR Restaurant Group entrees from his restaurants, including Buddakan’s black pepper beef and The Continental Mid-Town’s chilled sesame noodles.

Here’s the current Acela First Class menu.

Amtrak has also upgraded its wine menu, and added fresh baked pastries from local bakeries for morning Acela trains.

Meals and drinks in Acela First Class are complimentary and include at-seat service. For ticketed Business Class Acela passengers, Amtrak also has a Bid Up option to request an upgrade to first class, based on availability.

In D.C., STAR Restaurant Group will also soon open an outpost of its New York brasserie Pastis at Union Market.