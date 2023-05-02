Live Radio
Adams Morgan doubles down on PorchFest this month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 2, 2023, 9:40 AM

The first ever springtime Adams Morgan PorchFest is scheduled for May 20. (Courtesy Adams Morgan Partnership BID)

For the first time, the District’s annual fall PorchFest in Adams Morgan is adding a spring counterpart and the music festival is scheduled for May 20.

“Over the last 10 years, the organization has received overwhelming community support during their October PorchFest and decided to add a second PorchFest to the neighborhood events lineup,” the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, which sponsors the event, said.

More than 70 bands are scheduled to play spring PorchFest from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 20. The festival showcases D.C.-area bands in nearly every musical genre, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, blue grass, classical and pop.

The bands will perform on a rotating schedule on 17 porches, patios and stoops that serve as stages. Each location will host up to four 45-minute sets.

There is also a main stage with headliners, including Gordon Sterling and The People, Fanfaire, Bryan Lee Music and The Experience Band and Show.

PorchFest is free. Those attending can pick up a map of performances and a wristband at the plaza at Columbia and Adams Mill Road that is good for discounts at Adams Morgan businesses.

The Adams Morgan Partnership BID is currently recruiting volunteers to help manage spring PorchFest events.

The fall version is very popular. Last October, more than 40,000 people attended, its biggest ever, and that is good for business for Adams Morgan restaurants, bars and retailers.

A rain-delayed version of a Porchfest music festival in D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood was held April 29.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

