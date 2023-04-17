Immigrant success story: District Taco aims for 80 locations

District Taco, one of the D.C. region’s most notable success stories, is on an ambitious franchise path, planning to open 10 to 15 franchise locations a year — and aiming for 80 locations by 2027.

District Taco, founded by a Mexican immigrant, began with one taco truck in Rosslyn in 2009. It now has 14 locations throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Osiris Hoil, who moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 2002 at age 18, lost his job in the construction business in 2008, and started the District Taco cart in Rosslyn with Arlington neighbor Marc Wallace, initially selling breakfast tacos.

Hoil became a U.S. citizen in 2012.

His family recipes used today are from his native Yucatan region in Mexico. All ingredients are made from scratch, roasted, grilled and prepared on-site at each restaurant, including the tortillas.

Within the last six months, the company has signed multi-unit development deals that will add 40 locations in Central and West Florida, 10 in New Jersey and 10 in Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater areas of Virginia.

“We’re excited to expand District Taco’s presence and have established a unique concept and franchising model to support our franchise partners,” said Vice President of Franchise Development Tina Gantz.

Hoil announced plans to franchise in 2022, after working through the pandemic and realizing his restaurants’ business model was ideal for franchising. District Taco currently has more than 300 employees at its company-owned stores.