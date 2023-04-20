Gaylord National updating its restaurants

Gaylord National reopens the Old Hickory Steakhouse on May 10.

Gaylord National Resort, which invested $64 million in renovating its nearly 2,000 guests rooms while the property was closed during the pandemic, is now turning its attention to the property’s restaurants, with the first relaunch set for next month.

Gaylord National reopens the Old Hickory Steakhouse on May 10. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant is now divided into four areas: Old Hickory Bar, The Den, Main Dining Room and The Terrace Room.

The restaurant overlooks the resort’s garden atrium, and the light and fountain shows.

Old Hickory Steakhouse will also add weekend brunch when it reopens next month.

Gaylord said it will spend a total of $14 million on the property’s restaurant transformations. Other restaurants likely to get a refresh include its Harbor Social sports bar and POSE Rooftop Lounge.

Owner Ryman Hospitality Properties closed Gaylord National in March 2020. It did not reopen until July 2021, during which time renovations were completed.

Gaylord National, part of National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, is the largest non-gaming resort and convention center on the East Coast. It is one of seven hotel properties at National Harbor, and includes more than 600,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space.