Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Gaylord National updating its restaurants

Gaylord National updating its restaurants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 20, 2023, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

 

Gaylord National reopens the Old Hickory Steakhouse on May 10. (Courtesy Ryman Hospitality Properties)

Gaylord National Resort, which invested $64 million in renovating its nearly 2,000 guests rooms while the property was closed during the pandemic, is now turning its attention to the property’s restaurants, with the first relaunch set for next month.

Gaylord National reopens the Old Hickory Steakhouse on May 10. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant is now divided into four areas: Old Hickory Bar, The Den, Main Dining Room and The Terrace Room.

The restaurant overlooks the resort’s garden atrium, and the light and fountain shows.

Old Hickory Steakhouse will also add weekend brunch when it reopens next month.

Gaylord said it will spend a total of $14 million on the property’s restaurant transformations. Other restaurants likely to get a refresh include its Harbor Social sports bar and POSE Rooftop Lounge.

Owner Ryman Hospitality Properties closed Gaylord National in March 2020. It did not reopen until July 2021, during which time renovations were completed.

Gaylord National, part of National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, is the largest non-gaming resort and convention center on the East Coast. It is one of seven hotel properties at National Harbor, and includes more than 600,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up