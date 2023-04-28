Developer making over Burtonsville Crossing is lining up tenants

Developer EDENS, now redeveloping its Burtonsville Crossing retail center in Montgomery County, Maryland, continues to line up new tenants.

Domain Fitness & Performance has signed on for the development. Domain Fitness was founded by former NBA players. The 32,000-square-foot fitness center will open in 2024.

Domain Fitness co-owner Jason Miskiri also owns three restaurants in Montgomery County — Society Restaurant & Lounge, The Angry Jerk and The Breakfast Club.

Last year, Spouts Farmers Market signed on for its second D.C.-area store as an anchor retailer at Burtonsville Crossing. The 23,000-square-foot Sprouts store is scheduled to open in late 2023.

TJ Maxx is also a new tenant at Burtonsville Crossing and will open a 24,000-square-foot store in 2024.

EDENS’ improvements at Burtonsville Crossing include renovated facades, expanded sidewalks, outdoor seating and a new plaza for community events and performances.

Burtonsville Crossing, on Old Columbia Pike, is part of Montgomery County’s Burtonsville Community Revitalization Plan, whose commercial core is many older, local neighborhood retail centers, with some of the larger and older commercial space vacant or underutilized.