Arlington’s a top destination for apartment searches

If the number of apartment searchers are any indication, Arlington County, Virginia may be getting many new residents.

RentCafe ranks Arlington No. 7 on its list of Most Wanted Cities for renters in April. The District is the only other D.C. metro destination to make the top 30, at No. 26.

RentCafe bases its list on the number of available apartments each month in a city and how many renters are searching for rentals there now, compared to one year ago. To measure renters’ intent, it also factors in the number of saved personalized searches and the number of apartments added to favorites.

Arlington made the top 10 because of attractive job opportunities, easy location for commuters, and high income, according to RentCafe. The median income in Arlington is almost double the national number.

In the D.C. metro, users marked 167% more apartments as favorites compared to last year, RentCafe reports.

Even with the potential for more renters, there is less to look at. There were 17% fewer apartments available in the D.C. metro than in April 2022.

One of the top apartment search terms in the D.C. metro last month was “pet-friendly two-bedroom.”

Topping the list of 30 U.S. cities for rental activity in April were Atlanta, Kansas City, Albuquerque, Detroit and Manhattan.

Below are the top 30 cities for apartment searches, courtesy RentCafe.