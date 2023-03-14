Live Radio
Virginia unemployment rate now higher than a year ago

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 14, 2023, 9:03 AM

Virginia has one of the lowest state unemployment rates in the nation, but it rose last month and is now higher than it was a year ago.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Virginia’s unemployment rate in January was 3.2%, up from 3.1% in December, and up from 2.9% in January 2022.

Maryland’s January unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.0% in January, and down slightly from 3.1% a year earlier.

The District’s unemployment rate in January was 4.4%, up from 4.2% in December, but well below the 6.0% unemployment rate D.C. had at the start of 2022.

Unemployment rates are reported as seasonally-adjusted.

In all, 15 states and D.C. had jobless rates that were lower than a year ago, 11 states had higher unemployment rates and 24 states had little year-over-year change.

North Dakota and South Dakota tied for the lowest state unemployment rate in January, at 2.1%. Utah’s unemployment rate was second-lowest, at 2.4%.

Nevada had the highest January unemployment rate, at 5.5%.

In January, 13 states had unemployment rates lower than the national average of 3.4%.

BLS posts state unemployment rates and civilian labor force change online.

