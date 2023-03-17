MARCH MADNESS: Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | What to expect on Day 2 | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Virginia entrepreneur uncovers niche…

Virginia entrepreneur uncovers niche in women’s clothing market: Modest wear

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There are plenty of stores to choose from when it comes to women’s clothing, but a local entrepreneur has found success with her designs.

Fariba Sharifi, who owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, said she and her sisters wanted to dress modestly to honor their religion, but had trouble finding the right clothing.

So they started making clothes that quickly became popular with other women, first with an online store and, now, with a brick-and-mortar location.

“Right now, 60% of my customers are non-Muslims,” said Sharifi. “There’s so many women that are looking for clothes that are modest.”

<p>Fariba Sharifi owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)</p>
Fariba Sharifi owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
<p>Ayna Modest Boutique is located in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)</p>
Ayna Modest Boutique is located in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
<p>Fariba Sharifi owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)</p>
Fariba Sharifi owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/3)
<p>Fariba Sharifi owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)</p>
<p>Ayna Modest Boutique is located in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)</p>
<p>Fariba Sharifi owns Ayna Modest Boutique in Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)</p>

“Every time I would wear the outfits, I used to get a lot of compliments,” she said. “People would ask me, ‘Where did you buy it from?’”

Sharifi says that sparked the idea for the business. At Ayna, she works with several designers who make clothing that is fashionable, but not skimpy. “Our style — the fashion, the fabric, the colors that we have — it stands out,” she said.

Sharifi said her journey has been challenging but incredibly rewarding. In fact, she’s been so successful that she plans to open a second store in another major area mall this summer.

“I cannot describe the feeling, it’s the best feeling when you work hard and you see the result,” said Sharifi.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up