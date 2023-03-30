Live Radio
The new Chantilly Dash In has a Spike Mendelsohn burger

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2023, 1:00 PM

Regional convenience store chain Dash In, which likes to call itself a restaurant with gas pumps, has opened its newest location in Chantilly — and Chef Spike Mendelsohn is adding a little star power to its opening weeks.

Dash In, owned by La Plata, Maryland-based The Willis Group, has grown to more than 55 locations in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The 5,600-square-foot store in Chantilly is in the Gateway Village, at 24755 Gum Spring Road. It has both indoor and outdoor seating. It also includes a Splash In car wash.

Dash In describes the Chantilly convenience store as “food forward,” boasting a new menu with specialty burgers and baked goods made on site. It also includes salads and bowls, and a fresh-made breakfast menu.

Mendelsohn, whose Good Stuff Eatery in D.C. serves up beefy burgers, has partnered with Dash In for a limited time “Spike Burger” available at the Chantilly location through May.

Mendelsohn has also embraced plant-based burgers, with a growing number of locations for PLNT Burger, which he started in 2019.

The Dash In menu includes its own version of a plant-based burger made with the Impossible Meat brand.

The Willis Group has been doing business in the mid-Atlantic region for a long time, originally as a chain of Texaco gas stations that started in the 1920s.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

