The new Chantilly Dash In has a Spike Mendelsohn burger

Dash In, owned by La Plata, Maryland-based The Willis Group, has grown to more than 55 locations in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Regional convenience store chain Dash In, which likes to call itself a restaurant with gas pumps, has opened its newest location in Chantilly — and Chef Spike Mendelsohn is adding a little star power to its opening weeks.

The 5,600-square-foot store in Chantilly is in the Gateway Village, at 24755 Gum Spring Road. It has both indoor and outdoor seating. It also includes a Splash In car wash.

Dash In describes the Chantilly convenience store as “food forward,” boasting a new menu with specialty burgers and baked goods made on site. It also includes salads and bowls, and a fresh-made breakfast menu.

Mendelsohn, whose Good Stuff Eatery in D.C. serves up beefy burgers, has partnered with Dash In for a limited time “Spike Burger” available at the Chantilly location through May.

Mendelsohn has also embraced plant-based burgers, with a growing number of locations for PLNT Burger, which he started in 2019.

The Dash In menu includes its own version of a plant-based burger made with the Impossible Meat brand.

The Willis Group has been doing business in the mid-Atlantic region for a long time, originally as a chain of Texaco gas stations that started in the 1920s.