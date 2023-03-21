PLAY lands at Dulles with nonstop Iceland service

Discount start-up airline PLAY will begin nonstop service from Dulles Airport to Iceland's Keflavik Airport near the capital of Reykjavik on April 26.

Discount start-up airline PLAY will begin nonstop service from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Iceland’s Keflavik Airport near the capital of Reykjavik on April 26.

PLAY began nonstop service to Iceland from BWI Marshall in April 2021. It has since expanded to Boston and New York, making Dulles its fourth U.S. market.

The airline says the D.C. metro ranks as the fourth-largest U.S. market for flights to Iceland.

PLAY will operate Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts on the Dulles service. Iceland Air also flies from Dulles to Iceland’s capital.

PLAY was formed by former executives of the now defunct WOW Airlines in 2019, which abruptly ceased operations that same year. WOW began Iceland to BWI Marshall service in 2015.

From its Iceland hub, PLAY offers direct service to 24 European destinations.