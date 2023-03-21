MARCH MADNESS: Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | Indiana falls, second No. 1 to lose before Sweet 16 | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
PLAY lands at Dulles with nonstop Iceland service

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 21, 2023, 12:47 PM

Discount start-up airline PLAY will begin nonstop service from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Iceland’s Keflavik Airport near the capital of Reykjavik on April 26.

PLAY began nonstop service to Iceland from BWI Marshall in April 2021. It has since expanded to Boston and New York, making Dulles its fourth U.S. market.

The airline says the D.C. metro ranks as the fourth-largest U.S. market for flights to Iceland.

PLAY will operate Airbus A320 and A321 aircrafts on the Dulles service. Iceland Air also flies from Dulles to Iceland’s capital.

Discount start-up airline PLAY will begin nonstop service to Iceland’s Keflavik Airport near the capital of Reykjavik April 26. (Courtesy PLAY)

PLAY was formed by former executives of the now defunct WOW Airlines in 2019, which abruptly ceased operations that same year. WOW began Iceland to BWI Marshall service in 2015.

From its Iceland hub, PLAY offers direct service to 24 European destinations.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

