Pandemic delayed Old Town waterfront warehouse redevelopment is back on

Plans to renovate one of the few remaining vacant historic warehouses in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, are back on the table more than three years after they were first announced.

Cooper Mill at 10 Duke Street — a project derailed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — will be a restaurant and market.

Murray Bonitt, owner of Bonitt Builders which specializes in historic preservation, has partnered with local restaurateur Noe Landini for the restaurant. Landini’s restaurants include Landini Bros, and Junction Bakery & Bistro.

The warehouse, dating back to the 1800s, originally manufactured barrels for the Alexandria Flour Company. It also served as a mess hall and commissary for the Union Army during the Civil War.

“This marks 40 years I have been in business in Alexandria renovating old houses and buildings, and Noe’s family recently celebrated their 40th anniversary on King Street. I am thrilled to have Noe as part owner and the operator of the space,” Bonitt said.

Renovations had already begun before the pandemic, and are picking where initial work was done. The 6,400-square-foot, two-level restaurant and market are expected to open in spring 2024.

An upscale market is planned for the rear of the building on the street level, selling grab and go breakfasts, coffee, sandwiches, soups, prepared foods and baked goods. No food concept has been announced for the ground floor tavern. The second floor will be an events space that can host events with up to 120 people.

Cooper Mill will be part of the larger Robinson Landing development along the Old Town waterfront, which includes multimillion dollar condos and townhouses, retail and other restaurants, and a new pier and waterfront promenade.