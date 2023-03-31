Norse Atlantic lands at Dulles with low-cost London flights

Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways will start nonstop service from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to London's Gatwick International Airport this summer.

The low-cost airline will launch the nonstop flights June 1, with service six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. Norse Atlantic will operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route, with a capacity of 338 passengers.

It will be the only airline currently offering a low-price nonstop between Washington and London.

“Norse Atlantic’s low-price, high-quality offering is a great option for travelers who want to enjoy world-class attractions on a budget,” said Paul Bobson, Airports Authority vice president of Airline Business Development. “The addition of Norse at Dulles, combined with Metro Silver Line train service, will create an affordable nonstop link between the capital cities of the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The Dulles flight is currently scheduled for an 8:35 p.m. departure. Fares posted on its website for the Dulles to Gatwick flight between June 1 and June 4 range from $326 to $411 one-way.

Norse Atlantic launched in March 2021, making Washington its fifth U.S. destination for the airline.

United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly nonstop from Dulles to London.