Skydome, DC area’s only rotating restaurant, reopens

Skydome, the rotating restaurant in Arlington’s Crystal City, has reopened after a three-year closure which started with the pandemic.

Skydome, atop the 15-story Hilton DoubleTree Hotel at 300 Army Navy Drive, is the only rotating restaurant in the D.C. area and one of only a few on the East Coast. It originally opened in 1972 atop what was then a Quality Inn and has undergone several renovations and changes since.

Executive Chef Klaus Happel has manned kitchens at several other hotel and resort properties. The menu includes tapas, pizza, salads and seafood. The 16-ounce pork chop tomahawk is $40. The Wagyu burger is $26.

The panoramic monument views are free.

The dining room seats up to 100 and can also be reserved for private or semi-private events.

Skydome is open for dinner only, Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant slowly rotates 360-degrees about nine times per day.