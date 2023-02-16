Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Skydome, DC area's only…

Skydome, DC area’s only rotating restaurant, reopens

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 16, 2023, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Skydome, the rotating restaurant in Arlington’s Crystal City, has reopened after a three-year closure which started with the pandemic.

The Virginia-based restaurant has also undergone renovations since it closed, and now, it has a new menu and head chef.

The Skydome restaurant in Arlington. (Credit Google Street View)

Skydome, atop the 15-story Hilton DoubleTree Hotel at 300 Army Navy Drive, is the only rotating restaurant in the D.C. area and one of only a few on the East Coast. It originally opened in 1972 atop what was then a Quality Inn and has undergone several renovations and changes since.

Executive Chef Klaus Happel has manned kitchens at several other hotel and resort properties. The menu includes tapas, pizza, salads and seafood. The 16-ounce pork chop tomahawk is $40. The Wagyu burger is $26.

Skydome has undergone renovations since it closed and has a new menu and head chef. (Courtesy Skydome)

The panoramic monument views are free.

The dining room seats up to 100 and can also be reserved for private or semi-private events.

Skydome is open for dinner only, Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant slowly rotates 360-degrees about nine times per day.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up