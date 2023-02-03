UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
NYC’s Maman French bakery opens 2 more locations in DC area

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 3, 2023, 11:36 AM

French bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is opening two more locations in the D.C. region.

Maman opened its first D.C.-area outpost at Bethesda Row in Maryland in 2022. A second location opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1353 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. A third will follow at Union Market, scheduled to open the week of Feb. 20.

The Georgetown location, which actually occupies two storefronts at 1353 and 1355 Wisconsin Avenue, includes a dedicated room called “The Study,” catering to Georgetown University students. (Courtesy of Maman)

The Georgetown location, which actually occupies two storefronts at 1353 and 1355 Wisconsin Avenue, includes a dedicated room called “The Study,” catering to Georgetown University students, and a private courtyard. It will be open seven days a week. Maman has not yet provided more information on its Union Market location.

Maman is French for “mother.” Its co-founders Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte recreate Provencal-inspired cafes with the locations. They typically have vintage windows and antique furniture to feel like the South of France.

The first Maman cafe opened in New York City’s SoHo in 2014. It has locations throughout New York City, as well as Montreal and Toronto.

Its menus include pastries, coffee, quiches, sandwiches, tartines, omelets, salads and weekend brunch dishes. Maman also sells its pastries nationwide online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

