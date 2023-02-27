Nike comes to H Street and Silver Spring but future of Georgetown store unclear

Nike has opened a retail store on H Street, in Northeast D.C. and another in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, both its “Nike Unite” concepts.

The new D.C. store, which opened Feb. 16, is at 700 H Street, N.E. The Silver Spring Nike Unite store, which opened Feb. 23, is at 910 Ellsworth Drive.

Nike’s flagship Georgetown store at 30th and M closed in January. The company declined to comment specifically on reports it plans a new, smaller Georgetown location.

“We continually evaluate our store locations to give us the best opportunity to connect with consumers through premium products, experiences, and services. Stay tuned for future updates on the new store locations in the U.S.,” a company spokesman said in an email.

There’s also a Nike Unite store in Fairfax, Virginia.

Nike Unite stores are what it calls community-oriented stores, with city-specific design elements and sponsored events with local athletes and sports teams.

During the H Street store’s grand opening, it hosted students from Gallaudet University and the Mystics High School basketball team. It has partnerships with local schools and athletic organizations.

Unite stores are also digital-forward with buy online, pick up in-store options, digital returns and member products and services.

Nike’s other stores in the D.C. region include National Harbor, Woodbridge and Leesburg.