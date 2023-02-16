Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland company would get…

Maryland company would get big boost from FDA’s Narcan decision

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 16, 2023, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based biotech Emergent BioSolutions stands to gain from a Food and Drug Administration decision to make opioid overdose drug Narcan available without a prescription. It makes the nasal spray version of the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.

An FDA advisory panel this week recommended over-the-counter availability of Narcan. While the FDA is not required to follow any recommendations from advisory panels, it usually does.

Emergent BioSolutions stock jumped as much as 20% in Thursday morning trading.

In December, the company received fast-track review status for making Narcan available without a prescription. That priority review status means the FDA is expected to issue a decision on March 29.

Leah Hill
In this Jan. 23, 2018 photo, Leah Hill, a behavioral health fellow with the Baltimore City Health Department, displays a sample of Narcan nasal spray in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

All versions of naloxone, including an injectable version, currently require a prescription. though access laws allow paramedics and other first responders to carry it. All 50 states have standing orders that also allow pharmacies to dispense the drug without a doctor’s prescription to other authorized individuals.

“This favorable recommendation marks another important step forward to broaden access to Narcan nasal spray for those who may be at risk of an opioid overdoes,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president and products business head at Emergent after the FDA’s recommendation.

He said the decision “reaffirms our confidence in the safe and effective use of Narcan in the community setting.”

Deaths related to synthetic opioids, namely fentanyl, increased 60% from 2019 to 2020 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, more than 71,000 people in the U.S. died from opioids containing fentanyl.

Emergent gained rights to Narcan as part of its 2018 acquisition of Adapt Pharma. Since then it has distributed millions of prescription Narcan devices to national, state and local health departments and first responders, public health clinics, fire departments and police departments.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up