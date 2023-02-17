After Eagles’ Super Bowl loss, Alexandria nonprofit gets team’s championship swag

For the 9th year in a row, Alexandria-based nonprofit Good360 is distributing Super Bowl swag featuring the losing team to charities in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The NFL was prepared for victory for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with plenty of championship swag ready for fans to get their hands on. Of course, only one team could win.

That left the NFL with piles of Eagles Super Bowl champion hats, T-shirts and hoodies, none of which can be distributed in the U.S., even to collectors, due to NFL licensing rules.

For the ninth year in a row, Alexandria-based nonprofit Good360, which calls itself “the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving,” is distributing all that swag for the NFL through nonprofits globally. Those receiving product for charity distribution also agree to Good360’s stringent compliance rules that ensure nothing ends up on the secondary market.

NFL preapproved charity partners include those in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Good360 chief executive Romaine Seguin said she hopes Eagles fans who hear about this will take some comfort in their team’s loss.

“If they just know that all of this gear is being repurposed for a child or someone in need to give them an opportunity, or to protect them from the sun or protect them from the cold, that will bring a little comfort to them,” she said.

Good360 is also distributing AFC and NFC championship swag pre-produced for those losing teams.

Good360 said it has more than 400 major donors and works with 100,000 nonprofits in its network.

With so many donors, Good360 has found itself distributing some unusual products. Most recently?

“We received 172 helium tanks,” Seguin said. “We found a nonprofit clown organization in New York City. Their mission is to go to hospitals and serve children in hospitals with happy balloons. You can always repurpose product.”

Good360’s work repurposing products also keeps those items out of landfills.

Since its founding, the organization said it has distributed over $14 billion in donated goods. Advance Auto Parks, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Levi Strauss, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International and UPS are among the nonprofit’s recognizable corporate donors.