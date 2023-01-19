T-Mobile says millions of customers affected in latest data breach

The incident marks the latest in a spate of data breaches affecting one of the country's largest cell service providers.

T-Mobile is informing millions of its customers that hackers were able to access some of their account details in a recent data breach.

The incident marks the latest in a series of security breaches affecting one of the country’s largest cell service providers.

The company said intruders were able to “obtain limited types of information” for 37 million customers by exploiting an Application Programming Interface, or API. The problem was resolved within a day.

Basic account information including customer names, billing addresses, dates of birth and phone numbers were accessed, T-Mobile said, but no passwords, credit card numbers or sensitive financial data were compromised.

“We understand that an incident like this has an impact on our customers and regret that this occurred,” the company said in a statement.

“While we, like any other company, are unfortunately not immune to this type of criminal activity, we plan to continue to make substantial, multi-year investments in strengthening our cybersecurity program.”

T-Mobile said it is in the process of informing affected customers of the breach.