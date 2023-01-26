Maryland among top states for single women homeowners

Nationwide, single women owned about 2.64 million more homes than single men in 2022, according to data provided by LendingTree, and the gender gap in Maryland is among the highest in the nation.

Nationwide, single women owned about 2.64 million more homes than single men in 2022, according to data provided by LendingTree, and the gender gap in Maryland is among the highest in the nation.

Maryland ranks No. 2, behind only Florida, with single women accounting for 13.39% of all homeowners, compared to 8.86% for single men. Single women in Maryland own more than 214,000 homes.

Virginia is further down the list, at No. 19 on the gender ownership gap list, with single women accounting for 13.18% of homeowners, compared to 9.67% or single men. Single women own 297,028 homes in Virginia.

Based on largest share of single-women homeowners on a percentage basis, Louisiana is No. 1, followed by Alabama, and South Carolina.

North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states where single men own a higher share of homes than single women.

Women generally make less than men, but LendingTree said evidence suggests single women are more willing than single men to make sacrifices to become homeowners.

And it is not always the case that women make less than men. The Pew Research Center reports women younger than 30 earn at least as much as men younger than 30 in 22 U.S. metros, including D.C. And in another 107 metros, they earn 90% to 99% of men.

Another factor that skews single homeownership to women is that women are twice as likely to report being widowed than men, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

LendingTree’s full report on the gap between single female and single male homeowners can be seen online.