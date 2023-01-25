Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Georgetown Park is getting…

Georgetown Park is getting a gym again

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 25, 2023, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Georgetown Park Gold’s Gym will mirror the design of its flagship location in Berlin, Germany, whose “cardio garden” is seen in this photo. (Courtesy Gold’s Gym)

Gold’s Gym will open its newest D.C.-area location at Georgetown Park.

In 2020, Washington Sports Club permanently closed its Georgetown Park location. While Gold’s will be in the same building, it won’t occupy the former Washington Sports Club space.

Instead, it has taken over lower-level space vacated when Designer Shoe Warehouse closed its Georgetown Park store in 2019.

The 24,000-square-foot Gold’s Georgetown Park will open in fall 2023, and mirror the design of its flagship fitness center in Berlin, Germany.

Gold’s Gym currently has about 30 locations in the D.C. metro area.

Georgetown Park, now owned by real estate investment firm Jamestown, covers an entire block, bounded by M Street, the C&O Canal, Wisconsin Avenue and Potomac Street. The few retail business tenants in the building include Clyde’s of Georgetown, J. Crew, TJ Maxx, Pinstripes and Masons Famous Lobster Rolls.

It is also where D.C.’s Georgetown Department of Motor Vehicles is located.

The historic building also includes Georgetown Park Residences, condos overlooking the C&O Canal.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up