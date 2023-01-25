Georgetown Park is getting a gym again

Gold’s Gym will open its newest D.C.-area location at Georgetown Park.

In 2020, Washington Sports Club permanently closed its Georgetown Park location. While Gold’s will be in the same building, it won’t occupy the former Washington Sports Club space.

Instead, it has taken over lower-level space vacated when Designer Shoe Warehouse closed its Georgetown Park store in 2019.

The 24,000-square-foot Gold’s Georgetown Park will open in fall 2023, and mirror the design of its flagship fitness center in Berlin, Germany.

Gold’s Gym currently has about 30 locations in the D.C. metro area.

Georgetown Park, now owned by real estate investment firm Jamestown, covers an entire block, bounded by M Street, the C&O Canal, Wisconsin Avenue and Potomac Street. The few retail business tenants in the building include Clyde’s of Georgetown, J. Crew, TJ Maxx, Pinstripes and Masons Famous Lobster Rolls.

It is also where D.C.’s Georgetown Department of Motor Vehicles is located.

The historic building also includes Georgetown Park Residences, condos overlooking the C&O Canal.