Foxtrot’s Rosslyn store is set to open

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 10, 2023, 8:56 AM

Foxtrot Market, the gourmet market from Chicago, continues its rapid expansion in the D.C. area, opening its newest location in the Rosslyn neighborhood in Virginia this Friday.

The 1771 Pierce Street location will be the sixth Foxtrot store to open in the D.C. region. The first location, in Georgetown, opened less than two years ago.

Other locations include Bethesda, Old Town, Dupont Circle and Mt. Vernon Triangle. Another store plans to open soon in Farragut Square.

Like its other stores, the Rosslyn location will have an all-day cafe, coffee bar and grab-and-go meals. The 4,100-square-foot Rosslyn store will have the largest product assortment Foxtrot has available.

Foxtrot Market’s Rosslyn location is the gourmet market’s sixth location to open in the D.C. region in two years. (Courtesy Foxtrot Market)

Foxtrot stores also carry dozens of products from local makers and showcases up-and-coming brands. Its stores do takeout, and local neighborhood delivery for orders placed on its app.

Foxtrot calls its stores “corner stores with the convenience of e-commerce.”

The first Foxtrot opened in Chicago in 2015. Foxtrot now has 23 stores, including others in Chicago and Dallas, with plans to continue expanding.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

