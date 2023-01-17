ATA has a big rig truck in its new DC headquarters lobby

The American Trucking Associations has moved to its new headquarters in D.C.'s Capital Riverfront neighborhood.

The American Trucking Associations has moved to its new headquarters in D.C.’s Capital Riverfront neighborhood, complete with a full-sized big rig truck in its 8th floor lobby.

ATA relocated from its previous headquarters in Arlington to 60,000-square-feet at 80 M Street, Southeast, a building which also has an unusual twist.

Columbia Property Trust recently completed the addition of three floors atop 80 M Street, using a composite wood product engineered from hard wood grown in the Pacific Northwest and Eastern Canada. It is the first office building construction in D.C. using heavy timber in more than a century.

The ATA’s new headquarters houses about 150 employees; it includes a state-of-the-art broadcast studio and a commercial-grade kitchen.

The truck in the lobby was donated by ATA member Ruan Transportation.

“We are proud to have out truck as a centerpiece of the lobby to welcome people to ATA’s headquarters,” said Ruan president and COO Dan Van Alstine, who also serves as ATA chairman

“As our industry transports goods to every corner of the country, this truck is a visual representation of the critical role our industry plays, and the countless stories like Ruan’s, that keep our economy moving every day.”

Watch a time lapse video of the truck’s assembly in the lobby below.

ATA’s new headquarters is located in the mass timber addition to the building. More than 1,300 tons of mass timber was used for the addition, which was designed by architectural firm Hickok Cole, with construction managed by DAVIS Construction. Other tenants at 80M include BP America and Walmart Inc.