Maker of cheese made from almond milk expands in Fairfax

McLean, Virginia-based Armored Fresh, the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean-based plant-based cheese maker Armored Fresh Inc., is investing $125,000 to expand its headquarters to ramp up marketing and sales in the U.S.

Virginia competed with California, Maryland, New York and D.C. for the headquarters.

The expansion will create 27 new jobs. In choosing Fairfax County, Armored Fresh is eligible for consulting services and funding for creating new jobs from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Armored Fresh was established in 2021, and said it was the first company in the world to commercialize cheeses made with almond milk. The company’s products include sliced American-style cheese, shredded mozzarella, cheese cubes and spreadable cream cheeses.

As a result of its Fairfax County expansion, the company will serve the U.S. market through online sales and its first U.S. brick-and-motor stores in New York City. It will expand to other cities, the company said.

“Armored Fresh is very excited to bring great-tasting, zero-dairy cheese that everyone can enjoy. Based on almond milk, our cheese comes super close to matching the taste and texture that people expect from cheese,” said Andrew You, CEO of Armored Fresh.

Last fall, Armored Fresh began selling its plant-based cheese products in about 100 grocery stores in New York City. It recently raised $23 million in new funding for its U.S. expansion.

Last fall, it also unveiled a billboard on 49th Street in Manhattan, the first Korean food tech company to have an advertisement in Times Square.