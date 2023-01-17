$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out

The $500 million Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. The condos, which are reserved for buyers 62 and older, will range from $650,000 to $4.2 million, and most are pre-sold.

One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof.

The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.

The condos, which are reserved for buyers 62 and older, will range from $650,000 to $4.2 million, and most are pre-sold.

When complete, The Mather will be what developers call a “Life Plan Community,” meaning buyers can plan for it to be a home that supports a “continuum of living” options, including future health care and assisted live. It will also offer social, wellness and cultural programs for residents, include a three-acre park, and retail and restaurants.

Two floors will be specifically finished as assisted living apartments, 20 memory care suites and 42 private skilled nursing suites.

At 27 stories, the phase one building is just over 308 feet high.

General contractor Whiting Turner estimates the project includes more than 50,000 cubic yards of concrete. Also per Whiting Turner, construction has included 350,000 feet of conduit and linear footage of all columns of more than 14,000 feet, or more than 25 Washington Monuments.