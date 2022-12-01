Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 11:04 AM

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia.
The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. (Courtesy Remedy Maryland)
The store sells much cannabis products, apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals. (Courtesy Remedy Maryland)
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia.

The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.

“We are very excited to have one of the largest retail footprints in the state of Maryland,” said Remedy co-CEO and President Brandon Barksdale.

“Our new superstore will elevate the dispensary experience on all levels with product selection, promotions, industry-leading customer loyalty programs and much more,” Barksdale said. “Our store-within-a-store concept allows for a deep bench of brand selection, product exclusivity and the most robust menu in the state.”

Currently, the store’s products are available for only medical cannabis users. Maryland voters approved recreational use of marijuana in November.

Possession for recreational use becomes legal July 1, 2023. It is restricted to possession of up to 1.5 ounces for adults 21 and older. Retail sales likely won’t begin immediately: Lawmakers have yet to establish a framework for regulation of retail sales.

Remedy Maryland was founded in 2014 by Robert Duggan, a pioneer in the field of acupuncture in the 1970s.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

