ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Business & Finance » Novavax cuts losses and…

Novavax cuts losses and nears 100 million COVID-19 doses

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 9, 2022, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax turned in better-than-expected third quarter results, cutting quarterly losses, reporting higher revenue and trimming research-and-development spending.

Novavax also reported that to date, it has distributed 94 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

Novavax had $735 million in third quarter revenue, compared with $179 million in the same quarter a year earlier. During the quarter, 85% of its revenue came from COVID-19 vaccine sales, with the balance in grants and royalties. Research-and-development spending was $304 million, compared with $408 million a year earlier.

The company’s net loss for the quarter was $169 million, compared with a net loss of $322 million a year ago.

Novavax updated its guidance for full year sales to $2 billion, the lowest range of its previous forecast.

With its COVID-19 vaccine now approved for use in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, Novavax continues research on new experimental COVID vaccines, including a combination vaccine for influenza and a prototype vaccine for the BA1 strain.

Last month, Novavax received federal approval for its existing vaccine to be used as a booster dose as well.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up