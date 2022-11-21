Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

Jeff Clabaugh

November 21, 2022, 10:13 AM

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia.

Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.

At Antrim 1844, you will find more than 50 varieties of English Tea roses. (Courtesy Gardens at Antrim 1844)

Historic Inns of Annapolis was named Best Historic Hotel in the medium-sized category. It is actually three inns in historic buildings dating back to the 1700s, totaling 124 rooms.

The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia, was awarded Best Historic Hotel with more than 400 guest rooms. The original property opened in 1766. It includes two championship-level golf courses.

The Virginian Lynchburg, Curio Collection by Hilton was named Best City Center Historic Hotel. The building, by the James River, dates to 1913. It closed as a hotel in the 1960s, but underwent a four-year renovation before reopening as a Hilton-branded hotel in 2018.

Historic Hotels of America is part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The full list of this year’s Excellence Awards is online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

