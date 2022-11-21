Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia.

Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.

Historic Inns of Annapolis was named Best Historic Hotel in the medium-sized category. It is actually three inns in historic buildings dating back to the 1700s, totaling 124 rooms.

The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia, was awarded Best Historic Hotel with more than 400 guest rooms. The original property opened in 1766. It includes two championship-level golf courses.

The Virginian Lynchburg, Curio Collection by Hilton was named Best City Center Historic Hotel. The building, by the James River, dates to 1913. It closed as a hotel in the 1960s, but underwent a four-year renovation before reopening as a Hilton-branded hotel in 2018.

Historic Hotels of America is part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The full list of this year’s Excellence Awards is online.