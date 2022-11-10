Food service giant Sodexo moving headquarters to North Bethesda

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Sodexo, the North American division of Paris-based food service and facilities management giant Sodexo SA, will move its headquarters to a new building at the Pike & Rose mixed-use development in North Bethesda.

North Bethesda has landed a second corporate headquarters relocation in as many months.

Sodexo’s North American headquarters has been in Gaithersburg since 1998.

They signed a long-term lease with Federal Realty Investment Trust for space at 915 Meeting Street, a 276,000-square-foot building currently under construction at Pike & Rose. Sodexo will take 52,000 square feet for its headquarters when it relocates there in spring 2024.

It is the same building Rockville-based Choice Hotels picked for its new headquarters. Choice will relocate in late 2023 and is leasing 105,000 square feet, or about 40% of the building.

915 Meeting Street is a 16-story building with 9,600 square feet of ground level retail and 700 parking spaces. It was designed by Gensler and has a rooftop conference center.

Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose now includes more than 700,000 square feet of mixed-use development with 50 retail tenants and restaurants, 900 apartments and condos, 300,000 square feet of existing office space and a 177-room Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Federal Realty has invested $710 million in the development to date, including the recent completion of 909 Rose Avenue whose tenants include JLL and One Digital. The building also serves as Federal Realty’s own headquarters.