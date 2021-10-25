Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Choice Hotels is leaving its Rockville headquarters

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 25, 2021, 4:01 PM

Rockville, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International will leave its longtime Rockville headquarters, but it isn’t going far.

Choice Hotels will relocate to new construction in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose when the building is complete in late-2023. The move will include about 400 Choice Hotels corporate employees. Choice is currently based at 1 Choice Hotels Circle at Rockville Metro Plaza.

The company will occupy 105,000 square feet of the 276,000 square feet, or about 40% of the entire building, at 915 Meeting Street.

The building at 915 Meeting Street will be 16 stories and include 9,600 square feet of ground level retail. It is designed by Gensler and will have a rooftop conference center.

Federal Realty Trust’s Pike & Rose, whose first buildings opened in 2014, has grown to more than 700,000 square feet with more than 50 retail tenants and restaurants. It also includes nearly 900 apartments and condos, 300,000 square feet of existing office space and a 177-room Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Federal Realty, whose own headquarters is at Pike & Rose, has invested $710 million in the mixed-use development to date.

Choice Hotels is one of the largest hotel franchisors, with more than 7,000 hotels around the world under a dozen different brands, including Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn and Cambria Hotels.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

