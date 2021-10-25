Choice Hotels is leaving its Rockville headquarters

Rockville, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International will leave its longtime Rockville headquarters, but it isn’t going far.

Choice Hotels will relocate to new construction in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose when the building is complete in late-2023. The move will include about 400 Choice Hotels corporate employees. Choice is currently based at 1 Choice Hotels Circle at Rockville Metro Plaza.

The company will occupy 105,000 square feet of the 276,000 square feet, or about 40% of the entire building, at 915 Meeting Street.

The building at 915 Meeting Street will be 16 stories and include 9,600 square feet of ground level retail. It is designed by Gensler and will have a rooftop conference center.

Federal Realty Trust’s Pike & Rose, whose first buildings opened in 2014, has grown to more than 700,000 square feet with more than 50 retail tenants and restaurants. It also includes nearly 900 apartments and condos, 300,000 square feet of existing office space and a 177-room Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Federal Realty, whose own headquarters is at Pike & Rose, has invested $710 million in the mixed-use development to date.

Choice Hotels is one of the largest hotel franchisors, with more than 7,000 hotels around the world under a dozen different brands, including Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn and Cambria Hotels.