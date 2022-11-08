ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » Business & Finance » DC's Museum of Illusions…

DC’s Museum of Illusions opens next month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 8, 2022, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The reversed room is seen at the Museum of Illusions coming to D.C.

Courtesy Museum of Illusions
The “clone table” is seen at the Museums of Illusions coming to D.C.

Courtesy Museum of Illusions
The “vortex tunnel” is seen at the Museum of Illusions coming to D.C.

Courtesy Museum of Illusions
(1/3)

D.C.’s newest museum is an illusion. Actually, it is dozens of them.

The Museum of Illusions will open Dec. 13 at CityCenterDC by the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro.

The museum has more than 50 exhibits, many of them intended to be Instragramable, and some of them pay tribute to D.C.

The Reverse Room is an illusion that makes it seem you can hang upside down from a Metrorail car’s ceiling. There is a mosaic of Capitol Hill.

Other exhibits include the Ames Room, where guests appear to grow and shrink as they walk from one corner of the room to the next, and the Vortex Tunnel, that tricks your mind and body into thinking and feeling like the ground beneath is moving.

The for-profit museum admission price is $23.95. It is part of a rapidly growing chain.

The first opened in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. There are now 40 locations, including New York, Chicago, Paris, Madrid, Shanghai and Toronto.

The Museum of Illusions joins roughly 40, mostly-upscale, retailers at CityCenterDC, as well as several restaurants.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up