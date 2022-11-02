DC metro unemployment rate falls to 3.1%

Unemployment rates continue to fall back to or near pre-pandemic levels in cities across the country, and the D.C. metro area is no exception.

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area in September was 3.1%, down from 3.7% in August and 5.3% in September 2021. Baltimore’s unemployment rate was 3.7% in September, down from 4.3% in August and 5.7% a year earlier.

The D.C. metro area ended September with 15,700 more jobs than a year earlier. Baltimore’s annual metro job growth was 24,200.

Among areas with a population of at least 1 million, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City tied for the lowest September unemployment rate, at 1.9%. Las Vegas had the highest, at 5.3%.

Among all metropolitan areas, Mankato, Minnesota, had the lowest, at 1.3%. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 17.1%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts metropolitan civilian labor force numbers and unemployment rates online.