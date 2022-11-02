WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
DC metro unemployment rate falls to 3.1%

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 2, 2022, 10:35 AM

Unemployment rates continue to fall back to or near pre-pandemic levels in cities across the country, with jobless rates in 354 of the 389 metropolitan areas in September lower than a year ago.

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area in September was 3.1%, down from 3.7% in August and 5.3% in September 2021. Baltimore’s unemployment rate was 3.7% in September, down from 4.3% in August and 5.7% a year earlier.

The D.C. metro area ended September with 15,700 more jobs than a year earlier. Baltimore’s annual metro job growth was 24,200.

Among areas with a population of at least 1 million, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City tied for the lowest September unemployment rate, at 1.9%. Las Vegas had the highest, at 5.3%.

Among all metropolitan areas, Mankato, Minnesota, had the lowest, at 1.3%. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 17.1%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts metropolitan civilian labor force numbers and unemployment rates online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

