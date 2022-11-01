Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations

Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys Cheesesteak and Wings franchise operator in Maryland.

Blaze Pizza has existing locations in College Park, Laurel, Towson and Westminster.

Blaze Pizza was founded in 2011. Its restaurants sell custom made-to-order pizzas cooked in brick ovens. The ordering is similar to Chipotle Mexican Grill or &pizza, in that customers move down a line of ingredients and tell the counter workers which ones they want. Its menu lists five house-made doughs and more than 35 different toppings.

Most of its packaging is recyclable, compostable or made from post-consumer reclaimed materials.

It currently has more than 340 restaurants in 38 states and six countries.

The company is also in aggressive expansion more right now. Virginia is one market where franchise opportunities are available, as well as Texas and Colorado.