United expands transatlantic service, including new flights at Dulles

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 10:10 AM

United Airlines’ 2023 transatlantic schedule adds three new destinations and additional flights to destinations it already serves, including two more flights from Dulles International Airport.

In all, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more than all other U.S. airlines combined.

At Dulles, United will begin nonstop service to Berlin on May 25, the only carrier offering nonstop flights between Washington and Berlin.

The daily flights will use Boeing 767-400ER aircraft. United will also add a second daily flight from Dulles to Paris Charles de Gaulle on June 2, using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

United currently offers year-round nonstop flights to Paris from Newark, Dulles, Chicago and San Francisco.

United operates the most flights at Dulles Airport, which serves as one of its hubs.

Among other additions to United’s transatlantic schedule next summer include Newark to Malaga, Dubai and Stockholm; San Francisco to Rome, and Chicago to Shannon, Ireland, and Barcelona.

United said it saw historic levels of demand for travel to Europe this summer — up 20% compared to 2019.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

