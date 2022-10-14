Some cities ban new gas appliances in effort to combat global warming

With research showing emissions from gas stoves contributing to global warming, some U.S. cities are banning the installation of new ones.

With research showing emissions from gas stoves contributing to global warming, some U.S. cities are banning the installation of new ones. And while Los Angeles and New York City are among dozens of local governments mandating that new homes and businesses run their appliances on electricity, about 20 states have responded by forbidding bans on gas appliances.

When Josh Gipper and his wife Kristen cook lunch for their children, that blue flame on his gas stove doesn’t give them a warm feeling.

“I need to cook for my family, but I don’t want to do it to the detriment of their futures,” Josh Gipper told CBS News.

In 2020, all the natural gas used in homes and businesses accounts for about 13% of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Climate is the biggest concern, it’s the thing that keeps me up at night,” Gipper said.

So, Gipper let researchers from Stanford University turn his Denver home into a makeshift science lab.

Previous Stanford research found that gas stoves alone produce planet-warming pollution equal to about a half-million gas-powered cars each week. Natural gas can also raise levels of nitrogen dioxide, potentially causing respiratory issues, including asthma.

Households that use natural gas will pay about 28% more this winter compared to last year, according to numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But even with the cost of natural gas at a 14-year high, the American Gas Association (AGA) doubts most consumers can afford to switch to electric appliances.

“This is a very expensive proposition, for very little environmental gain,” said Karen Harbert, AGA president and CEO.

Gipper believes that his generation owes it to the next one to address the issue.

“As a millennial, and now that we’re raising kids, no one else is taking care of this problem,” Gipper said. “It’s time for us.”