Cold brew and espresso M&Ms (but no real caffeine kick)

Candy giant Mars is adding a couple of coffee flavors to its M&M lineup.

Caramel Cold Brew M&Ms will tap into one of Gen Z’s most purchased drinks, according to Mars. It will also introduce a limited edition of M&Ms this winter with espresso flavor. Cold Brew Caramel will be permanent, coffee-flavored M&Ms.

But don’t count on much of a coffee kick. The products have a coffee flavor, but don’t include a significant amount of caffeine.

One other twist to the new flavors: The packaging will include the first on-package appearance of the newest M&M character, Purple.

“She is known for embracing her true self, embodying acceptance and authenticity, and she can carry a tune,” a reference to Purple’s video debut last month, Mars said.

Mars refreshed its M&M characters with a new look earlier this year.

Mars is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and is the largest private company in the D.C. region with $45 billion in annual revenue. In addition to its candy business, it is one of the largest pet food and pet care companies, and owns several other food brands.