HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Cold brew and espresso…

Cold brew and espresso M&Ms (but no real caffeine kick)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 5, 2022, 9:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Candy giant Mars is adding a couple of coffee flavors to its M&M lineup.

Caramel Cold Brew M&Ms will tap into one of Gen Z’s most purchased drinks, according to Mars. It will also introduce a limited edition of M&Ms this winter with espresso flavor. Cold Brew Caramel will be permanent, coffee-flavored M&Ms.

Caramel Cold Brew, one of a few coffee-flavored M&Ms coming soon to store shelves. (Courtesy Mars)

But don’t count on much of a coffee kick. The products have a coffee flavor, but don’t include a significant amount of caffeine.

One other twist to the new flavors: The packaging will include the first on-package appearance of the newest M&M character, Purple.

“She is known for embracing her true self, embodying acceptance and authenticity, and she can carry a tune,” a reference to Purple’s video debut last month, Mars said.

Mars refreshed its M&M characters with a new look earlier this year.

Mars is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and is the largest private company in the D.C. region with $45 billion in annual revenue. In addition to its candy business, it is one of the largest pet food and pet care companies, and owns several other food brands.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up