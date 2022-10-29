Careful — scammers are using voter registration to glean personal info

Scammers are preying on your urgency and sense of duty to get your personal information, and one way they're doing that is with voter registration scams.

Calling to say there’s a problem with your voter registration, or that you’re not registered at all, is a way scammers seek to get a hold of your personal information.

Bryan Lewis, CEO of the identity verification company Intellicheck, says scammers could even pose as a candidate as part of a fundraising scam in an attempt to get your info.

“They’ll pose as the candidate. They will take recordings of the candidate, slice and dice them, make you think it’s them, ask for personal information,” Lewis said.

His advice? Never give that information out.

“No government agency, no bank, and certainly nobody who’s asking for your vote is going to ask for your personal information,” Lewis said.

Lewis said scammers may also attempt to fool you by conducting fake surveys.

“The most important thing is never give out your personal information.”