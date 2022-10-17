Booz Allen closes EverWatch acquisition after DOJ objection rejected

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor in the D.C. region, is about to get a little bigger after completing its acquisition of Reston-based cybersecurity company EverWatch.

The completion of the acquisition comes less than a week after a federal judge in Maryland declined the Department of Justice’s request for an injunction to block the merger on anti-competitive concerns.

Both companies routinely bid on a critical National Security Agency contract for signals intelligence, a surveillance-gathering method for intercepting communications.

Booz Allen announced the $440 million acquisition in March.

“EverWatch’s talented workforce, national security expertise and core technical capabilities are an exceptional strategic fit with Booz Allen’s deep mission insights and robust portfolio of full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, AI and 5G offerings,” said Tom Pfeifer, president of Booz Allen’s national security sector.

The acquisition also expands Booz Allen’s workforce with the highest levels of government security clearance.

EverWatch was a portfolio company of Maryland-based investment company Enlightenment Capital.

Booz Allen Hamilton has roughly 14,000 employees in the D.C. region and more than 29,000 globally. The company has annual revenue of $8.4 billion.