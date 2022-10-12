RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Booz Allen can proceed with acquisition of Reston’s EverWatch

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 10:31 AM

A federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction against McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton’s acquisition of Reston-based cybersecurity company EverWatch.

The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit to block the planned $440 million acquisition in June, saying it would eliminate competition for critical National Security Agency work. Booz Allen and EverWatch are both bidders on an NSA contract for signals intelligence, a surveillance-gathering method for intercepting communications.

Booz Allen is the largest government IT contractor in the D.C. region, and one of the largest employers, with almost 14,000 employees on its D.C.-area payroll. The EverWatch merger would expand its national security work for software development and analytics.

It would also expand its workforce with the highest government security clearances.

EverWatch is a portfolio company of Chevy Chase, Maryland-based investment company Enlightenment Capital. It was founded in 2017.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

