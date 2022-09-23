Unmanned aircraft manufacturer RapidFlight establishing HQ in Manassas

RapidFlight is setting up shop in Manassas, building a 25,000-square-foot facility and bringing 119 jobs.

Virginia-founded RapidFlight is setting up shop in Manassas, Virginia, to the tune of $5.5 million, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. The planned facility is expected to create 119 jobs.

“Since day one we’ve declared that Virginia is open for business,” Youngkin said. “RapidFlight is a prime example of the success and growth that businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth.”

“Virginia is an important state, providing unique access to decision makers, a world-class workforce, unmanned test infrastructure, and an advanced materials industry,” said Jay Gundlach, RapidFlight’s chief executive officer.

The 25,000-square-foot headquarters will also house design and production operations in addition to corporate offices. Founded in 2021, RapidFlight builds high-performance drones to meet national security and private sector needs.

“RapidFlight locating in Manassas further cements our city’s position as a leader in the design and production of unmanned aerial systems,” said City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger.

The project was brought to fruition in part by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, a state-funded entity that incentivizes business development and job creation by providing funding and consultations regarding employee recruitment and training.