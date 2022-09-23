RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Business & Finance » Unmanned aircraft manufacturer RapidFlight…

Unmanned aircraft manufacturer RapidFlight establishing HQ in Manassas

Vivian Medithi | vmedithi@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 12:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia-founded RapidFlight is setting up shop in Manassas, Virginia, to the tune of $5.5 million, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. The planned facility is expected to create 119 jobs.

“Since day one we’ve declared that Virginia is open for business,” Youngkin said. “RapidFlight is a prime example of the success and growth that businesses can achieve in the Commonwealth.”

“Virginia is an important state, providing unique access to decision makers, a world-class workforce, unmanned test infrastructure, and an advanced materials industry,” said Jay Gundlach, RapidFlight’s chief executive officer.

The 25,000-square-foot headquarters will also house design and production operations in addition to corporate offices. Founded in 2021, RapidFlight builds high-performance drones to meet national security and private sector needs.

“RapidFlight locating in Manassas further cements our city’s position as a leader in the design and production of unmanned aerial systems,” said City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis Younger.

The project was brought to fruition in part by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, a state-funded entity that incentivizes business development and job creation by providing funding and consultations regarding employee recruitment and training.

Vivian Medithi

Vivian Medithi is digital writer/editor. Vivian has been with WTOP since 2019.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up