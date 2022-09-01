Top-selling spirits at Virginia ABC stores are …

What are the favorite liquors that people are buying at Virginia liquor stores? Hint: Tito's tops the list.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has released its fiscal 2022 sales results, reporting gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from Fiscal 2021.

More going out appears to have meant less drinking at home. While overall sales were up 3.1%, Virginia ABC reports growth was driven by an increase in sales to bars, restaurants and other licensees.

ABC store retail sales fell 2.4%, and Sunday sales declined for the first time since ABC stores added Sunday hours in 2015.

Minus costs, Virginia ABC contributed $622.8 million to state programs for Fiscal 2022, a $6.4 million increase.

During Fiscal 2022, Virginia ABC opened two new stores, expanded or remodeled six, and relocated 10 stores.

According to FY 2022 sales, these are the top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Hennessy V.S. cognac Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Black Patron Silver Tequila Jim Beam Straight Bourbon.

Of the top five sellers, Tito’s had the biggest year-over-year increase in sales, up 15.6%. Sales of Hennessy and Patron fell because of supply chain disruptions, ABC said.

Virginia ABC’s final audited FY 2022 results will be released in the fall.