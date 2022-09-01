RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Home » Business & Finance » Top-selling spirits at Virginia…

Top-selling spirits at Virginia ABC stores are …

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has released its fiscal 2022 sales results, reporting gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from Fiscal 2021.

More going out appears to have meant less drinking at home. While overall sales were up 3.1%, Virginia ABC reports growth was driven by an increase in sales to bars, restaurants and other licensees.

ABC store retail sales fell 2.4%, and Sunday sales declined for the first time since ABC stores added Sunday hours in 2015.

Minus costs, Virginia ABC contributed $622.8 million to state programs for Fiscal 2022, a $6.4 million increase.

During Fiscal 2022, Virginia ABC opened two new stores, expanded or remodeled six, and relocated 10 stores.

According to FY 2022 sales, these are the top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores:

  1. Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  2. Hennessy V.S. cognac
  3. Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Black
  4. Patron Silver Tequila
  5. Jim Beam Straight Bourbon.

Of the top five sellers, Tito’s had the biggest year-over-year increase in sales, up 15.6%. Sales of Hennessy and Patron fell because of supply chain disruptions, ABC said.

Virginia ABC’s final audited FY 2022 results will be released in the fall.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up