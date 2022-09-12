Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Sportsbook betters wagered $18.7M in Maryland in August. Here’s how much they won

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 10:44 AM

Maryland’s seven sportsbook wagering facilities handled $18.65 million in bets in August, including promotional wagers provided to players, and while “the house always wins,” it is not overwhelmingly so.

Maryland Gaming and Lottery reports $15.42 million was paid out as winning to players, leaving wagering facilities with a $3.23 million hold, or 17.3% of wagers.

Sports wagering facilities contribute 15% of their taxable win, the amount remaining after paying winners and deducting promotional play, to Maryland’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which provides funding for early childhood and public schools.

For August, that totaled $477,840.

Since December 2021, sports wagering has contributed $3.7 million to the Blueprint fund.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino opened their sportsbook operations in December. Bingo World opened Aug. 1. Riverboat on the Potomac opened to the public Sept. 8, with other facilities expected to open in the future.

Maryland Gaming and Lottery posts monthly and year-to-date sportsbook results online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

