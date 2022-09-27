Silver Diner to open at Nats Park location on Oct. 5

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its two-story restaurant and bar by Nationals Park to the public on Oct. 5, following a sneak peak for media and local officials on Sept. 29.

The new location is at 1250 Half St. in Southeast. The restaurant’s build-out began last fall at the building that is leased from Jair Lynch.

It’s the first Silver Diner location in the District, though the company has one of its more upscale Silver American Brasserie restaurants in Cathedral Heights in Northwest D.C.

It is the 21st Silver Diner restaurant in the company’s portfolio.

The 8,000-square-foot Capitol Riverfront Silver Diner has seating for 300 people, including an outdoor terrace. The upper level bar is called Silver Social.

Earlier this month, Silver Diner signed a lease for a new restaurant at Loudoun Crossroads in Chantilly, Virginia, on the south side of U.S. Route 50 and Pleasant Valley Road, as part of the new mixed use development there.

That free-standing location is expected to open next summer.

The first Silver Diner opened in Rockville in 1989. Last year, Silver Diner embarked on an aggressive plan to open more restaurants, and said it is scouting for more locations.

Co-founders Robert Giaimo and chef Ype Von Hengst spent a year visiting more than 500 diners across the country to hone their plans for unique diner-style architecture and generous servings of food. The menu has evolved to include more healthy and low-calorie dishes, as well as its classic diner fare.