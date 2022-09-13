Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla

Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru.

Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries in the Lidl sweepstakes, called the 2022 AVO Tesla Summer Sweepstakes.

Entries were made on Instagram, with entrants posting a picture or video of their favorite way to eat avocados.

The ceremony presenting the car was held at Lidl’s store in Merrifield, Virginia.

The sweepstakes opened to entries July 1 and closed Aug. 31, with the theme “Eat Healthy and Live Green,” and the message that eating Avocados From Peru provides benefits to the body and environment similar to electric vehicles.

“We have loved working with our friends at Lidl to promote our environmentally friendly initiatives this summer,” said Xavier Equihua, president of the Peruvian Avocado Commission.

The Peruvian Avocado Commission is headquartered in D.C.

The Tesla is fully wrapped with images promoting both Lidl and Avocados From Peru. The wrapping is removable, but under terms and conditions of the sweepstakes, Guibovich will keep the wrap on the car for a year, and can remove it then. The Tesla is valued at $50,000.

German discounter Lidl has 20 stores in the D.C. region. The Merrifield store, in Virginia, opened in June 2021. Lidl’s North American headquarters is in Crystal City.