RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Home » Business & Finance » DC metro unemployment rate…

DC metro unemployment rate falls to pandemic low

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 9:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. metro area’s unemployment rate fell to a pandemic low of 3.5% in July, down from 3.7% in June and 5.4% a year earlier.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates were lower than a year earlier in 383 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan statistical areas. Ninety-one cities had unemployment rates of less than 3%.

Seven cities tied for the lowest July unemployment rate at just 1.7%:

  • Burlington, Vermont;
  • Fargo, North Dakota;
  • Logan, Utah;
  • Mankato, Minnesota;
  • Portsmouth, New Hampshire;
  • Rochester, Minnesota;
  • Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Yuma, Arizona had the highest unemployment rate in July at 18.4%.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Minneapolis had the lowest unemployment rate at 2%, and Las Vegas had the highest, at 5.6%.

Metropolitan unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

See monthly metropolitan unemployment rates and changes in nonfarm payrolls online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up