Chevy Chase gets its 2nd Amazon Fresh

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 1, 2022, 11:53 AM

Amazon has opened its eighth D.C. area Amazon Fresh grocery store, and its second in Chevy Chase, Maryland, at the Chevy Chase Lake development, at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Manor Road.

The address of the store is 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace. The store will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. weekdays.

The 46,000-square-foot store is one of the largest Amazon Fresh stores and has Amazon’s cashierless Just Walk Out technology. Its other Chevy Chase store is at the Friendship Heights Metro stop, which opened last year.

Chevy Chase Lake is a new mixed-used development by Bethesda-based Chevy Chase Land Co. and Greenbelt-based Bozzuto. The Amazon Fresh store is across the street from the recently completed Ritz-Carlton Residences. The area includes residential developments, The Barrett and The Claude.

Amazon has opened its eighth D.C. area Amazon Fresh grocery store, and its second in Chevy Chase. (Courtesy Amazon)

Amazon Fresh joins handmade ice cream store, The Charmery, at Chevy Chase Lake. Listed as coming soon are beer and wine store Uncorked, restaurant Elena James, Playa Bowls, a CVS and a Truist bank branch.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Chevy Chase Lake includes 65 condos priced at up to $2.5 million.

The first D.C.-area Amazon Fresh store opened in Franconia last year. There are others in Logan Circle, Manassas, Fairfax City, Lorton, and by Amazon’s HQ2 offices in Crystal City.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

