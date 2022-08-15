Rosa Mexicano follows DC closing with Pentagon City opening

WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 15, 2022, 9:01 AM

New York-based Rosa Mexicano will bring its frozen pomegranate margaritas and authentic Mexican menu to Pentagon City in Virginia’s Arlington County this fall.

Rosa Mexicano will open a 4,200-square-foot restaurant with outdoor patio at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, next to Zara by the South Hayes Street entrance. It replaces the former Sugar Factory restaurant.

It is scheduled to open in September.

Rosa Mexicano closed its Penn Quarter restaurant across from Capital One Arena last summer. Its National Harbor restaurant, which opened in 2008, is one of the original restaurant additions at National Harbor.

Rosa Mexicano is known for its colorful dining rooms. It says to expect the same in Pentagon City. The location will have more than 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based drinks.

Here’s an artist’s rendering of the Pentagon City Roza Mexicano location. (Courtesy Rosa Mexicano)

Rosa Mexicano opened its first location on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 1984. It has three New York City locations now, as well as restaurants in Riverside Square, New Jersey, Boston and Burlington, Massachusetts, and Ardmore, Pennsylvania. It has others scheduled to open in Orlando, Las Vegas, Connecticut and North Carolina.

The restaurant chain was acquired by restaurant investment fund TriSpan Rising Stars in 2018.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

