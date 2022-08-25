RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/25/2022

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, clawing back more of their recent losses, as the countdown clicks closer to zero for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Thursday. Stocks have wavered between gains and losses since tumbling Monday to their worst day in months, as traders hold off on making big moves overall.

Wall Street’s focus is on an economic summit at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which has been the setting for market-defining announcements by the Federal Reserve in past years. The Fed’s chair is scheduled to speak Friday morning.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.35 points, or 1.4%, to 4,199.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.55 points, or 1%, to 33,291.78.

The Nasdaq rose 207.74 points, or 1.7%, to 12,639.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.35 points, or 1.5%, to 1,964.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.36 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 414.96 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 65.95 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.29 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 567.06 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is down 3,046.52 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,005.71 points, or 19.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 280.68 points, or 12.5%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up