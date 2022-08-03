First look: Apartments above College Park Trader Joe’s

The Aster, a 393-unit apartment building with retail, will start its first resident move-ins this month.

One- to three-bedroom rents range from about $2,000 to $4,000 a month.

The building, at 4429 Calvert Rd. at Baltimore Avenue, near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus, is actually two buildings connected by a glass sky bridge. It includes 61,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

It was developed by Bozzuto, along with the University of Maryland’s Terrapin Development Company and Willard Retail.

The Aster will be anchored by the first Trader Joe’s in Prince George’s County when the 15,000-square-foot ground level grocery store opens later this year. Other tenants announced include Crunch Fitness, Roots Natural Kitchen (its first location in the D.C. area) and Bandit Taco (its fourth D.C. region restaurant).

College Park and Prince George’s County both courted Trader Joe’s as an anchor store in the area. It is part of the university’s push to attract more retail tenants to the area.

Other recent retailers College Park has attracted include discount grocery Lidl, Target and Whole Foods Market.

Trader Joe’s now has 20 locations in the D.C. region, and ranks as the 11th-largest grocer by sales in the region.