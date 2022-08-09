WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
District Taco is expanding outside DC region through franchising

August 9, 2022

District Taco, which started as a small taco stand in Rosslyn, Virginia, selling breakfast tacos in 2009, has grown to 12 locations in the D.C. area and two others in Pennsylvania, and now it is looking for franchise operators.

District Taco’s five-year plan will open one area of the country at a time to a franchisee, and sees its footprint growing from New York to South Carolina and west to Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

It has been working on the franchise expansion plan for the past two years. District Taco has grown to 300 employees.

Osiris Hoil and Marc Wallace, co-founders of District Taco.

District Taco’s menu emphasizes Yucatan-style Mexican dishes, where co-owner Osiris Hoil is from. Hoil and Marc Wallace, an Arlington neighbor at the time, started the District Taco taco stand together. Hoil came to the U.S. at age 18 in 2002.

