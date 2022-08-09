District Taco is expanding outside DC region through franchising

District Taco is looking for franchise operators. It currently has 12 locations in the D.C. area.

District Taco, which started as a small taco stand in Rosslyn, Virginia, selling breakfast tacos in 2009, has grown to 12 locations in the D.C. area and two others in Pennsylvania, and now it is looking for franchise operators.

District Taco’s five-year plan will open one area of the country at a time to a franchisee, and sees its footprint growing from New York to South Carolina and west to Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.

It has been working on the franchise expansion plan for the past two years. District Taco has grown to 300 employees.

District Taco’s menu emphasizes Yucatan-style Mexican dishes, where co-owner Osiris Hoil is from. Hoil and Marc Wallace, an Arlington neighbor at the time, started the District Taco taco stand together. Hoil came to the U.S. at age 18 in 2002.