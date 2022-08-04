WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Business & Finance » DC metro unemployment creeps up

DC metro unemployment creeps up

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Unemployment rates in June were lower than a year ago in almost all metropolitan areas, though the unemployment rate in the D.C. metro area crept up from the previous month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the D.C. region’s jobless rate in June was 3.7%, up from 3.3% in May. In June 2021, the D.C. metro’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

Baltimore’s unemployment rate rose sharply in June, to 4.6%, from 3.6% the prior month.

Metropolitan-area unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

The D.C. metro’s civilian workforce in June was 3.42 million. That’s 31,174 more jobs than a year earlier.

In June, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.8%, and Yuma, Arizona, had the highest at 17.2%.

Among cities with a population of 1 million or more, Minneapolis and San Jose, California, had the lowest unemployment rates at 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

Cleveland had the highest big city unemployment rate at 6%, followed by Las Vegas at 5.7%

Las Vegas also had one of the largest year-over-year job growth rates.

Find information on monthly unemployment rates and change to the civilian workforce on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ website.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

President nominates new OPM deputy director

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up